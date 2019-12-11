Play

Campbell (back) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

This back injury has lingered for most of the season, and it's become standard for the 33-year-old to miss Wednesday practices and still be ready for Sunday. Campbell continues to be productive despite his injury, accruing 6.5 sacks through 13 games. At this time, there's no reason to believe he won't be ready for this Sunday's game against the Raiders.

