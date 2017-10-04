Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Stellar outing Sunday

Campbell made six tackles (three solo) and one sack Sunday against the Jets.

Campbell's current career high for sacks is nine back in 2013, but through four weeks this season, he's already racked up 5.5, making him on pace for a monster year. Granted, four of those came against a disgruntled Houston offense in Week 1. However, he's proven efficent away from the quarterback as well, racking up 19 tackles (13 solo) and a forced fumble. Campbell has a tough Week 5 battle in Pittsburgh, yet he should still be considered a top long-term IDP asset.