Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Still battling back issue
Campbell was listed on Tuesday's injury report with a back injury.
Campbell has dealt with this issue since late October, but it hasn't kept him out of game action. The veteran defensive end has logged at least a 72-percent snap share in every outing since the injury surfaced, so it's unlikely he sits out Sunday against the Buccaneers.
