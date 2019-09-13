Campbell (foot) will play in Sunday's game versus the Texans, J.P. Shadrick of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Campbell hasn't missed a game since the 2014 season, and his ironman streak will stay alive. At 32 years old, the Jaguars will likely take precautions with Campbell when necessary, but he should still have plenty left in the tank after recording 25 sacks over the last two seasons. He'll look to bust through the Texans' line in Week 2 and sack QB Deshaun Watson, who was dropped six times in the season opener.