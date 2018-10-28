Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Tallies fifth sack
Campbell had seven tackles (five solo) and a sack in Sunday's 24-18 loss to the Jaguars in London.
Campbell has now set a season high for tackles in each of the last three games, as he has 22 tackles (14 solo) and two sacks in that span. Now at the halfway point of the season and heading into the Jaguars' bye week, the 32-year-old has 39 tackles (28 solo) and five sacks.
