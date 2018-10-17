Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Tallies sack against Cowboys
Campbell (ribs) logged six tackles (four solo) and one sack in Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Cowboys.
Campbell is up to four sacks on the season after a rough outing by the Jaguars defense. To make matters worse, the 6-8 defensive lineman left the game with a ribs injury. Up next for the Jaguars is a home matchup against a porous Texans offensive line, so if Campbell can go, he will have a nice matchup lined up in Week 7.
