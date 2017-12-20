Campbell accrued five solo tackles, two sacks and one pass breakup Sunday against the Texans.

After a poor performance of just one tackle against the Seahawks in Week 14, Campbell bounced back the way most believed he could. The veteran defensive end now has 14.5 sacks this season, continuing to dismantle his previous career high of nine sacks in 2013.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories