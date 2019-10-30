Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Unable to practice Wednesday
Campbell (back) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Campbell didn't seem hampered during this past Sunday's win over the Jets, as he logged his second-highest snap share of 84 percent and notched a sack in the process. He may have felt ill effects in the following days, however, and his initial absence from practice puts his status in question for Sunday's game against the Texans. Dawuane Smoote and Josh Allen could both see upticks in usage if Campbell can't go.
More News
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Adds to sack total•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Monstrous performance versus Titans•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Back at practice•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Won't practice Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Remaining in Jacksonville•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Week 9 news & notes: TNF injuries
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 9.
-
Rankings: Deadline fallout
Our trio of Fantasy experts break down every trade that did and didn't happen at the deadline,...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Back to streamers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including streaming...
-
Best Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.