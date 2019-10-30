Campbell (back) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Campbell didn't seem hampered during this past Sunday's win over the Jets, as he logged his second-highest snap share of 84 percent and notched a sack in the process. He may have felt ill effects in the following days, however, and his initial absence from practice puts his status in question for Sunday's game against the Texans. Dawuane Smoote and Josh Allen could both see upticks in usage if Campbell can't go.

