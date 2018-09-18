Campbell will visit the doctor Wednesday after getting poked in the eye during Sunday's win over the Patriots, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Campbell started the day with a knee injury but had his usual workload Sunday, playing 42 of 61 defensive snaps and recording one assisted tackle. The 32-year-old was poked in the eye and deemed questionable to return in the third quarter, although he was able to return to the game.