Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Will have eye checked out
Campbell will visit the doctor Wednesday after getting poked in the eye during Sunday's win over the Patriots, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Campbell started the day with a knee injury but had his usual workload Sunday, playing 42 of 61 defensive snaps and recording one assisted tackle. The 32-year-old was poked in the eye and deemed questionable to return in the third quarter, although he was able to return to the game.
