Jaguars' Calais Campbell: Wins prestigious honor
Campbell was awarded the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award on Saturday.
Campbell was selected for the prestigious honor for his excellence both on and off the field. His sack totals have dropped from 14.5 to 10.5 to 6.5 over the past three seasons, but Campbell is one of the most beloved and respected NFL players out there.
