Campbell (foot) will sit out of Wednesday's practice, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Campbell logged a full workload in Week 1 versus the Chiefs, so it appears this injury has surfaced since then. He's an injury-averse player -- Campbell hasn't missed a game in four seasons -- and one of the team's top pass-rushers with 25 sacks over the last two years. For IDP purposes, monitor his practice status Thursday and Friday as he prepares for Sunday's game versus the Texans.

