Pryor (ankle) was activated off the Jaguars' injured reserve Saturday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The Jaguars had until Wednesday to activate prior, but it looks like he will be ready to contribute for their Week 11 contest against the Browns. Prior, who was acquired from the Jets off waivers prior to Week 1, will be another weapon for an already stacked Jaguars defense.