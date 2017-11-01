Jaguars' Calvin Pryor: Designated to return from IR
The Jaguars designated Pryor (ankle) as one of their two players eligible to return from injured reserve this season, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.
The transaction means that Pryor's three-week window to return to the 53-man roster begins Wednesday. If Pryor is unable to show significant enough progress in his recovery from the injury to make a return to the active roster, he'll revert to season-ending injured reserve.
