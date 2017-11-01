Jaguars' Calvin Pryor: Designated to return
The Jaguars designated Pryor (ankle) to return from injured reserve, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.
That means Pryor's three-week window to return to the 53-man roster starts Wednesday. Otherwise, Pryor will be sent to season-ending injured reserve.
