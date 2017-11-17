Jaguars' Calvin Pryor: May come off IR soon
Head coach Doug Marrone believes Pryor (ankle) will be activated from injured reserve Saturday or Sunday, Mike Kaye of WTLV reports.
The Jaguars have until Wednesday, Nov. 22 to activate Pryor, or else he will be placed on season-ending injured reserve. Jacksonville has earned the title of the top-ranked defense through 10 weeks, so it's unclear how the Jags would deal with Pryor's return. The team is taking its time, and their next game is against the Browns on Sunday.
