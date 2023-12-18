Ridley finished with five receptions and 39 yards off of 12 targets in Sunday's 23-7 loss to Baltimore.

Ridley posted a similarly inffefficient stat line to last week's four-catch, 53-yards performance off of 13 targets. The lack of Christian Kirk (groin) has resulted in back-to-back games with double-digit targets for Ridley after reaching that total just twice in his previous 12 contests. Despite the increased attention, the results haven't been there for the wideout since quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered, and continues to play through, a high-ankle sprain back in Week 13. That said, Ridley is still a viable starting option for next Sunday's tilt against Tampa Bay based on his target volume alone.