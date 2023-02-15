Ridley (suspension) is applying for reinstatement Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ridley's application for reinstatement comes at the earliest eligible date. The wideout missed the entire 2022 season due to an indefinite suspension for betting on NFL games back in 2021. The 28-year-old was traded from Atlanta to Jacksonville mid-season in 2022, and he's wasting no time in petitioning the league to allow him to begin participating in team activities with his new club. Assuming Ridley is reinstated without issue, he will have a clear path to join Christian Kirk (knee) and Zay Jones as quarterback Trevor Lawrence's top receivers.
