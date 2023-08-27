Ridley brought in all three targets for 50 yards in the Jaguars' 31-18 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday night.

Ridley tied for the team lead in receptions while recording a pair of 11-yard grabs, as well as a 28-yard catch that took the ball down to the Dolphins' three-yard line. The 28-year-old has impressed all summer after having missed nearly two full seasons due to a gambling-related suspension, and he appears poised to serve as an integral part of a deep Jaguars air attack beginning with an AFC South road matchup versus the Colts on Sunday, Sept. 10.