Ridley caught six of nine targets for 90 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-12 loss to Tampa Bay. He suffered a loss of 12 yards on his lone rushing attempt.

Ridley finally broke out with a huge fantasy score after managers were forced to endure three weeks of inefficient play. Jacksonville's top wideout scored both of his touchdowns in the second half of Sunday's loss, but the second came from the arm of backup quarterback C.J. Beathard after Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) left the game with a shoulder injury. The latter was already playing through a high-ankle sprain before injuring his shoulder, so Ridley's production may not take as big of a hit as it normally would have if the Jaguars' backup QB is forced to start against the Panthers next Sunday.