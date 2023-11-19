Ridley recorded seven receptions on nine targets for 103 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-14 win over the Titans.

Ridley entered Sunday's matchup having failed to reach 100 yards or record a touchdown in four consecutive games. He took care of each of those trends with his performance, tallying touchdown catches of three and 20 yards. In addition to the scores, Ridley showed off his big-play ability by recording long receptions of 34 and 26 yards. While his results have been volatile, Ridley continues to show that he can deliver excellent stat lines when the Jaguars are in favorable matchups.