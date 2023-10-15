Ridley brought in four of eight targets for 30 yards and rushed once for minus-4 yards in the Jaguars' 37-20 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Ridley finished second on the team in receptions to Evan Engram and led the Jaguars in targets, but his yardage total left plenty to be desired. The speedy veteran had just compiled a season-best 122 yards in Week 6 against the Bills in London, so Sunday's downturn was especially disappointing. Ridley will aim to atone in a Week 7 road matchup against the Saints on Thursday night.