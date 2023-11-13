Ridley caught two of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 34-3 loss to the 49ers.

Christian Kirk led the Jaguars with 104 receiving yards, while nobody else on the team reached 30 receiving yards in the blowout loss. Ridley has failed to find consistency in his first season with Jacksonville, as he's exceeded 80 yards three times but recorded no more than 40 yards in any of the team's other six games. Ridley will look to bounce back in Week 11 against the Titans.