Ridley caught eight of 11 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Colts.

Playing in his first NFL game since Oct. 2021, Ridley made an immediate impact as he caught four passes on the Jaguars' first scoring drive, including a nine-yard TD toss from Trevor Lawrence. The former Falcon ended up being Lawrence's top target, and Ridley doesn't seem to have lost a step at all despite his long layoff. Next up for Jacksonville is a Week 2 clash with a Kansas City defense that had trouble slowing down Amon-Ra St. Brown in a Week 1 loss to the Lions.