Ridley caught seven of eight targets for 122 yards during Sunday's 25-20 win against the Bills.

The 28-year-old tied for the team lead in targets and led Jacksonville in both receptions and receiving yards as Trevor Lawrence passed for more than 300 yards for the first time this season. Ridley topped 100 receiving yards in the season opener but totaled just 110 yards over the past three games, and his resurgence in production Sunday is a welcome sight after a few quiet performances.