Ridley (undisclosed) sat out portions of Tuesday's practice, the Jaguars' official site reports.

Per news4jax.com, midway through Tuesday's session, Ridley stopped participating in drills and headed over to sit in the team's cool tent. Though the wideout subsequently rejoined his teammates, Ridley didn't return to the field. With that in mind, it appears as though the 28-year-old's limitations weren't injury-related and chances are, he'll be back in action the next time the Jaguars take the field.