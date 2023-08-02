Ridley will be limited at Wednesday's practice due to a toe injury that isn't considered serious, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Ridley missed portions of Tuesday's practice and could be on a similar schedule Wednesday. "He'll be fine," said Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson Wednesday morning. "We were sort of cautionary with [Ridley] yesterday. He'll be back out there today and we'll just monitor him and limit the amount of running that he'll do."