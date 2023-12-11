Ridley recorded four receptions on 13 targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Browns.

Ridley benefitted from the absence of Christian Kirk (groin) and saw a season-high 13 targets. However, he struggled to produce, as he averaged only 4.1 yards per target with a long gain of just 16 yards. Ridley's efficiency should have the chance to rebound in future weeks as Trevor Lawrence's (ankle) health improves and in easier matchups. That may not come in Week 15, however, as the Jaguars draw a tough matchup against the stingy Baltimore secondary.