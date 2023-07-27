Ridley is making a strong impression on teammates at training camp and told reporters he hasn't lost a step, John Oehser of Jaguars.com reports.

A slew of Jacksonville beat writers have praised Ridley's speed and route running, further fueling the considerable hype that's been building since the Falcons traded him to the Jaguars last fall. He's 21 months removed from his last NFL appearance, but it's easy enough to see why it's become increasingly rare for Ridley to make it past the third round of fantasy drafts. He's 28 years old, topped 1,300 yards in his last full season and now will catch passes from third-year pro Trevor Lawrence.