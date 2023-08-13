Ridley caught both of his targets for 21 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Cowboys.

Ridley made his first appearance in an NFL game since Week 7 of the 2021 season, back when he was still a member of the Atlanta Falcons. The 2018 first-round pick looked refreshed after the lengthy, non-injury related layoff, catching both targets from his new quarterback Trevor Lawrence before exiting with the rest of the starters. Ridley's talent is unquestioned, and he appears to be happy in Jacksonville, so we could be in store for a nice bounce-back season from the 26-year-old. The last time Ridley played a full year in the NFL, he posted a 90/1,374/9 receiving line with the Falcons in 2020.