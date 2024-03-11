The Jaguars hope to re-sign Ridley despite reaching an agreement with fellow wide receiver Gabe Davis on Monday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
That may be so, but the signing of Davis decreases the odds of Ridley staying in Jacksonville. If the team somehow ends up with both guys, Zay Jones' chances of sticking around for the final year of his contract would be close to nil. Jones has a non-guaranteed $7 million base salary and another $1 million in non-guaranteed bonuses.
