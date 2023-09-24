Ridley brought in three of seven targets for 40 yards in the Jaguars' 37-17 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Ridley had about as uneven a day as the rest of the Jaguars' air attack, leading to his second straight underwhelming performance following an 8-101-1 line in Week 1. The veteran speedster has particularly had trouble with his efficiency in the last pair of contests, now having brought in just five of 15 targets in that span. The amount of Trevor Lawrence's attention that he's garnering is encouraging, however, and he'll aim to put together a resurgent effort across the pond in a Week 4 matchup against the Falcons in London.