Ridley caught two of eight targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 17-9 loss to Kansas City.

Ridley drew more defensive attention after topping 100 yards in his Jacksonville debut, and he was held in check this time while Christian Kirk led the team with 11 catches for 110 yards on 14 targets. Trevor Lawrence has thrown for just 457 yards through two games, so it's possible that Ridley and Kirk could be productive simultaneously once the talented third-year quarterback finds his groove. Doing so may not be easy in Week 3 against a Houston team that held Lawrence without a passing touchdown in two 2022 meetings.