The NFL announced Monday that Ridley has been fully reinstated from his indefinite suspension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ridley was suspended indefinitely for gambling on the NFL while away from the Falcons during the 2021 season. He was acquired by the Jaguars last season at the trade deadline and gets a fresh start in Jacksonville, where he'll likely fill the role vacated by Marvin Jones, who is a free agent this month. Ridley will slide in opposite Zay Jones on the outside, leaving Christian Kirk in the slot. Ridley is now 28 years old and hasn't played in a game since October 2021, so initial expectations should be held in check as the 2018 first-rounder is introduced to his new team's offense, helmed by QB Trevor Lawrence.