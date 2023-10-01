Ridley caught both of his targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Falcons.

Ridley took advantage of busted coverage to haul in a 30-yard touchdown during the first quarter. Despite scoring against his old team, Ridley otherwise was largely shadowed by top Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, contributing toward a third straight game with three or fewer catches and 40 or fewer receiving yards. He'll strive to improve his volume in Week 5, when the Bills travel to London to face the Jags.