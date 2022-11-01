The Jaguars acquired Ridley (suspension) in exchange for conditional 2023 and 2024 draft picks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jacksonville's decision to trade for Ridley is more of a long-term play, as the 27-year-old receiver is suspended through at least the 2022 season. Provided he's met the conditions of his suspension that stemmed from betting on NFL games during a five-day stretch in November 2021, Ridley will be eligible to apply for reinstatement Feb. 15. Ridley has already flashed the upside of being a No. 1 receiver -- he notably turned in a 90-1,374-9 line over 15 games in 2020 -- so he should help upgrade the Jacksonville passing game in 2023 if he's able to make a smooth transition back to the field following his lengthy layoff. According to Rapoport, the 2023 pick will be a maximum of a fifth-round selection if Ridley is reinstated by a certain date, while the 2024 pick will be as high as a second-rounder if Jacksonville ends up working out a contract extension with the wideout, whose deals expires after the 2023 season.