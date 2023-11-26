Ridley caught five of six targets for 89 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Texans. He also caught a two-point conversion.

Ridley caught consecutive passes in the end zone with Jacksonville trailing 14-13 in the third quarter, as he scored a one-yard touchdown and added a two-point conversion to turn the one-point deficit into a seven-point lead. After an inconsistent start to his tenure in Jacksonville, Ridley has heated up over the past two games, scoring three touchdowns in that span while having at least a share of the team lead in receiving yards both times. He tied with Christian Kirk for the team receiving lead in this one, and Ridley will look to stay hot in Week 13 against the Bengals.