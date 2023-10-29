Ridley caught six of 10 targets for 83 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Steelers.

Ridley tied Evan Engram for the team lead in targets while finishing five yards shy of Engram's team-leading total. In his three best games -- including this one -- Ridley has combined for 21 catches, 306 yards and one touchdown on 29 targets, but he has just 12 catches for 145 yards and one touchdown on 29 targets across five other games. He'll remain a low-floor, high-ceiling option in Week 10 against the 49ers following Jacksonville's Week 9 bye.