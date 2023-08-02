The toe issue that Ridley was dealing with was related to the cleats the wideout had been wearing, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

The report notes that Ridley has switched cleats and that's expected to solve the issue. Though the wideout was in line to be limited at Wednesday's practice, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union relays that Ridley was able to join team drills. The 2018 first-rounder, who didn't play last season while serving a suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy, has been "one of the top players of camp thus far" for the Jaguars, according to Harvey.