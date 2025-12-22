Little made both of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Broncos.

Little remains perfect since the Jaguars' Week 8 bye, going a perfect 15-for-15 on field goals and 29-for-29 on PATs over the last eight games. Little's makes against the Broncos came from 47 and 26 yards. In a high-scoring Jacksonville offense, Little is a premier fantasy kicker headed into next Sunday's Week 17 date with the Colts.