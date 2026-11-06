Little made all four of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in a 33-10 win over Baltimore on Thursday.

The Jaguars dominated in the victory, but they fell short of the end zone enough times to keep Little busy. He didn't need to fully flex the strength of his leg, as his longest kick was from a modest 47 yards out, but Little extended his run of consecutive successful FG attempts to 10. He's now gone 14-of-16 on field-goal tries this season while converting 25 of 26 point-after attempts.