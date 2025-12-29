Little made all three of his field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Colts.

Little's field goals came from 34, 42 and 53 yards out, and they also turned a three-point Jacksonville deficit into a six-point win. The 2024 sixth-round pick has been solid for the Jags in his second season, making 87 percent of his field goals (28-of-32) and 45 of 46 extra points. He has not missed a kick from inside 40 yards.