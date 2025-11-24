Little made both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries during the Jaguars' 27-24 overtime win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Both of Little's made field goals came from 52 yards, the second of which took place in overtime in what ended up being the game-winning kick. The second-year kicker has shown off his range this season and is now 5-for-7 on field goals from 50-plus yards. In the four games since the Jaguars' Week 8 bye, Little has made all eight of his field-goal attempts (four of which have come from 50-plus yards) and has gone 13-for-13 on extra-point tries.