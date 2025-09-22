Jaguars' Cam Little: Imperfect in Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Little went 1-for-2 on field-goal tries and made both of his PATs in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Texans.
Little made a 39-yard field goal to cap off the Jaguars' first possession of the second half before missing a 47-yarder wide right later in the third quarter. The missed kick was his first of the year, and he has now gone 7-for-8 on field-goat attempts, while making all seven of his extra-point tries this season.
