Little converted both of his field-goal attempts in Saturday's 14-6 preseason loss to the Dolphins.

Little accounted for all of Jacksonville's scoring, nailing kicks from 59 and 43 yards away. He also made a 70-yard field goal in Jacksonville's first preseason contest, so he appears more than ready to handle kicking duties in Jacksonville's regular-season opener against the Panthers. Little is coming off an impressive rookie campaign, as he converted 27 of his 29 field goals, including 13 of 15 from 40 yards or more.