The Jaguars selected Little in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 212th overall.

Kickers are never easy to predict, but Little was a very good collegiate kicker at Arkansas and if he performs at a similar level in the NFL then this should prove a useful enough selection for Jacksonville. Little never missed an extra point attempt in college and made 4-of-5 field goal attempts from 50 yards or more in 2023. He'll compete with Riley Patterson and Joey Slye for the Jacksonville kicking role in 2024.