Jaguars' Cam Little: Looking to build on big 2025

Little is set to reprise his role as Jacksonville's primary kicker during the upcoming season and will look to further cement his place as one of the NFL's top players at his position, Casandra Chesser of Jaguars Wire reports.

Little made history last year when he kicked the longest field goal in league history -- a 68-yarder in Week 9. For good measure, he booted a 67-yarder in Week 18 and outdid both of those kicks in the preseason with a 70-yarder. Overall, Little made 30 of 34 FG attempts and 50 of 51 extra-point tries, leaving little margin for him to improve. Still, he had a rough patch between Weeks 3 and 7 when he went just 4-for-8 on field-goal tries, so a reasonable goal could be to avoid any similar uneven stretches in 2026. Regardless, Little will enter the campaign as one of fantasy's most desirable kickers, especially in formats that award more points for long-distance makes.