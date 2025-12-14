Jaguars' Cam Little: Makes all eight kicks vs. NYJ
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Little made both of his field-goal attempts and went 6-for-6 on extra-point tries during the Jaguars' 48-20 win over the Jets on Sunday.
Little saw the field mostly on point-after tries and kickoffs as the Jaguars offense put on a dominant showing Sunday, but he did connect on short field goals from 33 and 22 yards in the second and third quarter, respectively. It's the eighth time this season that Little has connected on two or more field goals, five of which have come in the seven games since the Jaguars' Week 8 bye. Since the bye, the second-year kicker has made all 13 of his field-goal attempts and each of his 25 point-after tries.
