Jaguars' Cam Little: Makes all five kicks in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Little made both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in Jacksonville's loss to Cincinnati on Sunday.
Little made a 42-yard field goal in the second quarter to give the Jaguars a 17-10 lead at halftime, and he later converted a 25-yard attempt in the fourth quarter to put the team up 27-24 with 11:43 to play. Jacksonville held the lead much of the rest of the way before Jake Browning scored a one-yard rushing touchdown with 18 second left in regulation to give Cincinnati the win. On the season, Little has been perfect, making all six of his field-goal tries and all five of his extra points.
