Jaguars' Cam Little: Makes every kick Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Little connected on both field-goal tries and all four extra-point attempts in Sunday's 36-19 win over the Colts.
Little's field goals came from 35 and 48 yards, respectively. The kicker has not missed since Week 7, a streak that coincides with his team's 5-1 stretch over the last six games. During that run, Little has made multiple field goals in four games and at least two extra points in every game.
