Little made both of his field goals and went 1-for-2 on extra-point tries during the Jaguars' 19-17 win over the Eagles on Sunday in London.

The Jaguars looked dead in the water after Eagles' kicker Jake Elliott connected on a 48-yard field goal to give Philadelphia a 17-16 lead with only eight seconds left in the fourth quarter. However, Ameer Abdullah gave Jacksonville hope with a 53-yard return on the ensuing kickoff, and Little answered the call with a 57-yard field goal to seal the victory for the Jaguars. Little is 9-for-11 on field-goal attempts through five regular-season games, with both of those misses coming from 50-plus yards. The Jaguars will stay in London for Week 6 to face the Texans in an AFC South showdown.